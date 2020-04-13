Listen: 334 People Have Now Died Of Covid 19 In Ireland,

The Eleven To Two Show

334 People Have Now Died Of Covid 19 In Ireland

: 04/13/2020 - 10:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
334 people have now lost their lives in the Republic after contracting Covid-19.

Currently, there are 9,655 positive tests in the country - including the samples that were sent to German labs over the past month.

415 people in KIldare have been diagnosed with the virus.

Over the weekend, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said dark days are still ahead with the country yet to experience the peak of the disease's spead.

Professor of Molecular Virology at Queen's University, Ultan Power explains why lifting restrictions could mean a surge in cases:

Stock image: Pixabay

