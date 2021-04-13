The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Know Your County - Take A Virtual Tour Of Newbridge.

13/04/2021
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kfm's Know Your County Kildare: Take a Virtual History Walk Through Your Town/Village has continued today with a guided tour of Newbridge.

Kfm’s Kildare Today programme has engaged 20 local history experts from towns and villages across Kildare for this innovative feature, which will be of 15 minutes duration each Tuesday and Thursday for 12 weeks

Each historian will conduct a virtual “History Walk” of their area, “pausing” at various landmarks and offering listeners  a brief outline history of each landmark feature.

Today's tour of Leixlip has been designed and guided by author and historian Paul Cooke, a researcher and committee member of Newbridge Local History group.

On Thursday's edition of Kildare Today, Liam Kenny will bring listeners on a virtual tour of Straffan

Image courtesy Kildare County Council.

 

