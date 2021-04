Inland Fisheries & Leave No Trace Ireland have launched a guide for responsible outdoor recreation aimed at anglers.

Kildare has a vibrant angling community, with angling and fishing taking place on many of the county's rivers and canals.

Leave No Trace is a short guide for anglers on how they can minimise the impact their fishing trip can have on the environment.

Dr. Noel Doyle is Project Coordinator of Leave No Trace Ireland.

He joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

Stock image: Pexels