The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Treated Radioactive Water From Fukushima Plant To Be Released Into Pacific Ocean.

: 13/04/2021 - 11:35
Author: Ciara Noble
fukushima_japan_via_google_earth.png

A large amount of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant is to be released into the Pacific Ocean.

The Japanese government is facing fierce opposition to its decision from people living close to the site, including local fishermen.

The water has been stored in tanks at the site since the earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO),  Fukushima Daiichi plant, has said storage capacity will be full by late 2022.

It's set to be released over a decade, starting in the next few years.

 

Image: Google Earth

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!