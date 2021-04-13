Treated Radioactive Water From Fukushima Plant To Be Released Into Pacific Ocean.

A large amount of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant is to be released into the Pacific Ocean.

The Japanese government is facing fierce opposition to its decision from people living close to the site, including local fishermen.

The water has been stored in tanks at the site since the earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), Fukushima Daiichi plant, has said storage capacity will be full by late 2022.

It's set to be released over a decade, starting in the next few years.

