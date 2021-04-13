Listen: 1 In 1,000 Deaths In Kildare Up To February Attributable To Covid 19.

One in 1,000 people in Kildare have died of Covid 19, according to the Kildare County Coroner.

Prof. Denis Cusack says there are approximately 230,000 people living in the county.

230 people here have died of the virus in Kildare.

Prof. Cusack. is releasing the Second Report of The Kildare Coroner's District into Covid-19 Deaths for the full year March 2020 to February 2021 today

Among its findings are that "a consistent excess mortality from Covid-19" was found during the study period and that "a new paradigm for these nursing and residential home settings is now needed"

Prof. Cusack, speaking to Kildare Today, says the mortality rate in the county's nursing homes is significantly higher than in the wider population.

