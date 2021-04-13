The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Likely 2022 Before Funding Released To Repair Kildare Road In Such Disrepair A Funeral Had To Detour.

: 13/04/2021 - 12:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
It will likely be next year before funds are released to up-grade a Kildare road in such disrepair that a funeral cortege had to re-route.

Its the 2.5 kilometre route from Ballyteague to Cloncumber and Pluckerstown.

Resident say they have been raising this with Kildare County Council for years, and now, "major" works are needed.

Social Democrats Cllr., Aidan Farrelly, says the route needs around €250,000 worth of works.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he says funds are more likely to be made available in 2022.

Cllr. Farrelly joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme to discuss his motions before the April meeting of the Clane Maynooth Municipal District.

