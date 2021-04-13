Ceol Agus Caint

3 Men Arested in Connection With Suspected Arson In South Dublin.

: 13/04/2021 - 15:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_garda_logo.jpg

Three men have been arrested in connection with a suspected arson incident in South Dublin last night.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a car on fire in the driveway of a house at Orby Park in Leopardstown shortly before 10pm.

A second car in the driveway was also damaged, while the occupants of the house were uninjured.

The fire was brought under control and the scene was preserved for a forensic examination.

In a follow up operation a short time later, Gardaí intercepted a car on the M50 at Knocklyon.

Three men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested in connection with the incident and are currently being questioned at at Dundrum Garda Station.

 

