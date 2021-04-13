KCC Proposes Roundabout For Naas-Newbridge Road.

KCC is proposing to replace the Newhall Crossroads on the Naas to Newbridge Road with a roundabout.

The site is located approximately 700m west of the newly constructed Newhall junction 10 on the M7.

It has launched a public consultation on its plans, which include realignment of approach roads and the provision of cyleways and footpaths.

Submissions on the plan are invited until May 26th.

***Stock image: Tuur Tisseghem/Pexels

The proposals include:

Replacement of the existing junction with a 70m diameter roundabout centred approximately at the location of the existing junction

Realignment of the approach roads as required to facilitate the connection of these roads to the proposed roundabout in accordance with the relevant Design Standards (Design Manual for Road and Bridges)

The provision of a cycleway and footway on both sides of the R445 with appropriate crossings of the local road approaches to the proposed roundabout

Extinguishment of three public rights of way; the first between the R445 and Lady’s Cross Road; the second between the R445 and a service road serving a number of private residences immediately northwest of the existing junction and the third between that service road and Local Road L2031.

Closing the existing left in / left out access directly onto the R445 from Lady’s Cross Road

Closing the existing left in / left out access directly onto the R445 from the service road mentioned above; and

Provision of a new access from the service road onto the L2031.