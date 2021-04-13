10% Of Deaths In Kildare Nursing Homes,To Febrary, Attributable To Covid 19.

An analysis by Kildare's Coroner shows that one in ten deaths in the county's nursing homes is attributable to Covid 19.

Prof. Denis Cusack has reviewed all deaths in the county, between March of 2020, and Feburary.

He has found that there is "a consistent excess mortality from Covid-19"

230 people died of Covid 19 in that period, equating to one in 1,000 people in Kildare.

However, 170 people died in nursing home settings.

Approximately 1,700 people in Kildare are nursing home residents.

Prof. Cusack joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today:

Stock image:Pexels