Kildare Gardai Issue Fresh Appeal For Information On Newbridge Stabbing, Following Murder Inquiry Launch.

: 13/04/2021 - 16:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare gardai have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses, after upgrading a stabbing investigation into a murder inquiry.

It's after a man in his 30s was wounded in a stabbing in Newbridge last Wednesday evening.

He died of his injuries in hospital on Saturday.

As a result of a post mortem the decision was taken to upgrade the investigation to murder.

Gardai want to speak to anyone who may have camera footage from the Main Street/Thomas Street area of Newbridge, between 5.30pm and 8pm on April 7th, to come forward.

 

