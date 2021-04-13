Kildare Gardai Issue Fresh Appeal For Information On Newbridge Stabbing, Following Murder Inquiry Launch.

Kildare gardai have issued a fresh appeal for witnesses, after upgrading a stabbing investigation into a murder inquiry.
It's after a man in his 30s was wounded in a stabbing in Newbridge last Wednesday evening.
He died of his injuries in hospital on Saturday.
As a result of a post mortem the decision was taken to upgrade the investigation to murder.
Gardai want to speak to anyone who may have camera footage from the Main Street/Thomas Street area of Newbridge, between 5.30pm and 8pm on April 7th, to come forward.
