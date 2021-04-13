358 New Covid 19 Cases Reported & 18 Additional Deaths.

358 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

166 are in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Offaly, 12 in Meath and 12 in Limerick.

The remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

There's been 18 additional deaths, 7 occurred this month.

There are 205 Covid patients in hospital, of which 48 are in ICU.

*Stock image: Pixabay

As of April 11th 2021, 1,063,666 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

749,450 people have received their first dose

314,216 people have received their second dose

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases*** (to midnight 12Apr2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 12Apr 2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 12Apr 2021) Ireland 358 396 131.7 6271 Offaly 13 13 269.4 210 Dublin 166 180 210.2 2832 Kildare 16 29 204 454 Laois 6 8 196 166 Westmeath 6 10 194.9 173 Donegal 39 23 177.1 282 Meath 12 20 161.5 315 Cavan 9 7 154.9 118 Longford 0 3 122.3 50 Louth 7 7 114.8 148 Monaghan <5 4 112.4 69 Mayo <5 11 100.4 131 Wicklow 11 8 94.8 135 Roscommon 5 5 93 60 Galway <5 14 86 222 Wexford 7 3 80.8 121 Tipperary 6 6 76.5 122 Limerick 12 12 67.7 132 Waterford 10 5 55.9 65 Cork 5 13 55.4 301 Leitrim <5 1 46.8 15 Kerry <5 4 37.9 56 Clare 6 4 37 44 Carlow 5 1 35.1 20 Sligo 0 1 21.4 14 Kilkenny <5 1 16.1 16

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.