358 New Covid 19 Cases Reported & 18 Additional Deaths.

: 13/04/2021 - 18:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
swab_test_covid_19_etc_pixabay.jpg

358 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

166 are in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 16 in Kildare, 13 in Offaly, 12 in Meath and 12 in Limerick.

The remaining 100 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

There's been 18 additional deaths, 7 occurred this month.

There are 205 Covid patients in hospital, of which 48 are in ICU.

 

*Stock image: Pixabay

As of April 11th 2021, 1,063,666 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 749,450 people have received their first dose
  • 314,216 people have received their second dose

***County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 12th April 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases***

(to midnight 12Apr2021)

5-Day Moving Average of New Cases

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 12Apr 2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 12Apr 2021)

Ireland

358

396

131.7

6271

Offaly

13

13

269.4

210

Dublin

166

180

210.2

2832

Kildare

16

29

204

454

Laois

6

8

196

166

Westmeath

6

10

194.9

173

Donegal

39

23

177.1

282

Meath

12

20

161.5

315

Cavan

9

7

154.9

118

Longford

0

3

122.3

50

Louth

7

7

114.8

148

Monaghan

<5

4

112.4

69

Mayo

<5

11

100.4

131

Wicklow

11

8

94.8

135

Roscommon

5

5

93

60

Galway

<5

14

86

222

Wexford

7

3

80.8

121

Tipperary

6

6

76.5

122

Limerick

12

12

67.7

132

Waterford

10

5

55.9

65

Cork

5

13

55.4

301

Leitrim

<5

1

46.8

15

Kerry

<5

4

37.9

56

Clare

6

4

37

44

Carlow

5

1

35.1

20

Sligo

0

1

21.4

14

Kilkenny

<5

1

16.1

16

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

