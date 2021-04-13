Ceol Agus Caint

with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: HSE Cancels Majority Of AstraZeneca Covid 19 Vaccination Clinics This Week.

: 13/04/2021 - 18:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
vaccine_covid_19_1_vial_pexels.jpg

The HSE has confirmed the majority of AstraZeneca clinics have been cancelled for the rest of the week.

However, it says a small number will continue for certain people over the age of 60.

It follows NIAC's recommendation that the vaccine be used for people in their 60s only, due to rare blood clotting.

Meanwhile the roll-out of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to Ireland has been delayed as the company examines reports of rare blood clots.

Use of the jab was suspended in the US as they examine 6 cases among the 6.8 million doses already given.

Professor of Immunology at Maynooth University, Paul Moynagh says the number of clotting cases is low in comparison to doses administered:

newstalk1749457.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pexels
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!