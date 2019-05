Thousands of homes will be built in a new south Dublin town, close to the Kildare border.

An Bord Pleanala has approved plans for 8,400 homes in Clonburris - an area that runs from north of Clondalkin to Adamstown along the Kildare-Dublin railway line.

Three primary and three secondary schools will be built in phases, along with houses and apartments.

Mayor of South Dublin County Council Mark Ward says the homes are badly needed: