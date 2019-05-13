Listen: NBRU Says Its As If Govt. Is Waiting For A Fatality Before Introducing Transport Police.

The NBRU is asking if the government is waiting for a fatality on our trains or buses before they put a dedicated transport police in place.

The National and Bus and Rail Union says there's evidence the Cork-Dublin line is being used as a drugs trafficking corridor while Luas says it's reported kids as young as 9 getting into trouble on trams.

General Secretary of the N-B-R-U, Dermot O'Leary says transport police are needed;