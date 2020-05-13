The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Water Works Continue In Celbridge Today, Which Could Result In Loss Of Supply Or Low Pressure.

: 05/13/2020 - 08:12
Author: Eoin Beatty
irish_water_logo.png

 

Water works continue in Castletown in Celbridge today, meaning there could be low pressure or a loss of supply.

Irish Water says the works are scheduled to take place between 9am and 5pm.

It could take up to three hours for the system to refill, and for normal supply to resume, thereafter.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!