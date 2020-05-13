Designated park usage hours begin in 15 Kildare parks today.

Kildare County Council says part of the reason it mid-afternoon to designate its parks for cocooners was "so as not to clash with designated hours for cocooners in supermarkets"

From Wednesday, 1.30pm to 3.30pm will be set aside in all 15 KCC managed parklands to allow people who are cocooning to exercise outdoors, safely.

The council adds that another factor in the times it designated is to "allow for the busier period after 4pm when people finish work."

It says "We are asking for the co-operation and understanding of the general public to facilitate these times during the day and to allow people who have had to cocoon use our parks safely and give them the space to do this.

Other users should avoid using the parks at this time and use the parks at other times instead.

The designated hours will apply from today.

The parks in which designated hours apply are:

People's Park Athy



Woodstock Castle, Athy



The Fairgreen, Castledermot

Willowbrook Park, Celbridge



Bawnogues, Kilcock.

Lough na Mona, Leixlip

Rye River Walk, Leixlip



William Roantree Park

The Wonderful Barn, Leixlip.

St. Catherine’s Park, Leixlip



Carton Avenue, Maynooth



Harbour Field, Maynooth

Pound Park, Maynooth



Moone Pocket Park, Moone



The Lakes, Naas



Monread Park, Naas

Liffey Linear Park, Newbridge



Lakeside, Highfield and Dara Park (LHD), Newbridge

