Designated park usage hours begin in 15 Kildare parks today.
Kildare County Council says part of the reason it mid-afternoon to designate its parks for cocooners was "so as not to clash with designated hours for cocooners in supermarkets"
From Wednesday, 1.30pm to 3.30pm will be set aside in all 15 KCC managed parklands to allow people who are cocooning to exercise outdoors, safely.
The council adds that another factor in the times it designated is to "allow for the busier period after 4pm when people finish work."
It says "We are asking for the co-operation and understanding of the general public to facilitate these times during the day and to allow people who have had to cocoon use our parks safely and give them the space to do this.
Other users should avoid using the parks at this time and use the parks at other times instead.
The designated hours will apply from today.
The parks in which designated hours apply are:
People's Park Athy
Woodstock Castle, Athy
The Fairgreen, Castledermot
Willowbrook Park, Celbridge
Bawnogues, Kilcock.
Lough na Mona, Leixlip
Rye River Walk, Leixlip
William Roantree Park
The Wonderful Barn, Leixlip.
St. Catherine’s Park, Leixlip
Carton Avenue, Maynooth
Harbour Field, Maynooth
Pound Park, Maynooth
Moone Pocket Park, Moone
The Lakes, Naas
Monread Park, Naas
Liffey Linear Park, Newbridge
Lakeside, Highfield and Dara Park (LHD), Newbridge
Image: PIXABAY