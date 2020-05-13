The Eleven To Two Show

Designated Park Usage Hours Begin In 15 Kildare Parks Today.

: 05/13/2020 - 08:14
Author: Eoin Beatty
park_bench_hedge_pixabay.jpg

 

Designated park usage hours begin in 15 Kildare parks today.

Kildare County Council says part of the reason it mid-afternoon to designate its parks for cocooners was "so as not to clash with designated hours for cocooners in supermarkets"

From Wednesday, 1.30pm to 3.30pm will be set aside in all 15 KCC managed parklands to allow people who are cocooning  to exercise outdoors, safely.

The council adds that another factor in the times it designated is to "allow for the busier period after 4pm when people finish work."

It says "We are asking for the co-operation and understanding of the general public to facilitate these times during the day and to allow people who have had to cocoon use our parks safely and give them the space to do this.

Other users should avoid using the parks at this time and use the parks at other times instead.  

The designated hours will apply from today.

The parks in which designated hours apply are:

People's Park  Athy
    
Woodstock Castle,  Athy
    
The Fairgreen, Castledermot

Willowbrook Park, Celbridge
    
Bawnogues, Kilcock.

Lough na Mona, Leixlip

Rye River Walk, Leixlip
    
William Roantree Park

The Wonderful Barn, Leixlip.

St. Catherine’s Park, Leixlip
    
Carton Avenue, Maynooth
    
Harbour Field, Maynooth

Pound Park, Maynooth
    
Moone Pocket Park, Moone
    
The Lakes, Naas
    
Monread Park, Naas

Liffey Linear Park, Newbridge
    
Lakeside, Highfield and Dara Park (LHD), Newbridge

 

Image: PIXABAY
    

 

