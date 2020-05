314 new homes in Naas have been green-lighted by An Bord Pleanala.

Cairn Homes Properties Limited applied directly to the national planning unauthority, under the Strategic Housing Development mechanism.

It sought leave for the demolition of an agricultural building, the construction of 208 house, 106 apartments and a childcare facility on two parcels of land located to the east and west of the Devoy Link Road.

ABP has approved the application.