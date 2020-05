Plans by the EU to kickstart tourism in member states clash with Ireland's guidelines.

The European Commission wants to allow travel between countries with similar low levels of cases, and effective testing and contact tracing.

People arriving here from overseas are currently asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides (PRON: Keera-Ki-des) says that might not be required under their proposals:

Stock image: Pixabay