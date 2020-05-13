The Night Shift

A Road In Athy Will Shut For Almost 3 Weeks, From Monday.

Author: Ciara Plunkett
The R428 between Cardington and Brackney will close on Monday.

Kildare County Council says it is to facilitate road maintenance works by Roadstone.

Works will take place, Monday to Friday, between 8am and 6pm.

They begin on Monday, May 18th and are scheduled to finish on Friday, June 5th.

Alternative Routes:

1. – N80; N78 Eastbound traffic travelling from Stradbally to Athy on the R428 will be diverted along the N80 southwards to its junctions with the N78, turn left and travel northeast through Ballylynan to Athy.

2. – N78; N80  Westbound traffic travelling from Athy to Stradbally on the R428 will be diverted along the N78 southwest through Ballylynan to its junctions with the N80, turn right and travel northward to Stradbally.

 

