Works Begin On Four Routes In Athy Town Centre On Monday.

: 05/13/2020 - 15:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
road_works_sign_graphic_pixabay.png

Road works will begin on four routes in Athy town on Monday.

The works are being undertaken by Arkil Ltd, and will take place on: Stanhope Place, Mount Hawkins, Kirwans Lane and Garter Lane.

They will be in effect, Monday to Friday, between 8am and 6pm, from May 18th to May 29th.

Kildare County Council says road will be closed periodically to facilitate road maintenance works.

Alternative route is along Leinster Street N78 and Stanhope Street R417.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

