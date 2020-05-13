Dept Of Housing Contends 25% Increase In "New Homes Available For Use" In The Mid-East Region.

There was a 25% increase in the number of "new homes available for use" in the Mid-East region.

The region is comprised of counties Kildare, Meath and Wicklow.

The Dept. of Housing, in its May report, contends that 5,674 homes became available in this region.

However, the number of registrations fell by 12% in the Mid East region in that period.

There was, in the last three months of 2019, a 21% increase in the number of planning permissions granted in Kildare, Meath & Wicklow.

However, commencement notices, to March, increased by only 1%, to just over 6,000.

Nationally, Planning Permissions (Q4 2019) were up 38% year-on-year and Commencement Notices were up 8% as of March 2020.