Kildare Gardai are advising parents with internet safety issues to utilise webwise.ie

They say "Parents and children are spending more time than usual at home, and online.

Digital devices are providing many benefits, whether it’s to help children to continue their education through distance learning, using social media to connect with their friends and relatives, or using technology for entertainment.

Webwise is a very useful resource that will try and offer advice and answer your questions."