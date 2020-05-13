1,344 People In Co. Kildare Have Been Diagnosed With Covid 19 Since Testing Began.

1,344 people in Co. Kildare have now been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began.

Data from the Dept. of Health this evening confirms an increase from 1,331 on Tuesday evening.

Kildare continues to have the second highest number of Covid 19 cases, outside Dublin.

Nationally, a further 10 people in Ireland have died of Covid 19.

The Chief Medical Officer has confirmed this evening that this brings to 1,497 the number of people who have died of the virus.

This figure includes the denotification of one death.

Another 159 people have been diagnosed with the virus.

It brings to 23,401 the number of people who have contracted Covid 19 in Ireland, of whom 1,344 are in Co. Kildare.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 11th May (23,144 cases), reveals:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,050 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 389 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 6,997 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,242 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,344 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,238 cases (5%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “84% of people who have been diagnosed to date with COVID-19 have recovered.

“We have been provided with additional data today regarding cases with underlying health conditions. Of 15,450 cases, where information is available, 53% had at least one underlying condition. The most common underlying conditions reported are chronic heart disease (15%), chronic respiratory disease (11%) and diabetes (6%).”