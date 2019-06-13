The Eleven To Two Show

2 Gulf Of Oman Oil Tankers Evacuated Following Suspected Attack.

: 06/13/2019 - 10:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two oil tankers have been evacuated in the Gulf of Oman after a suspected attack.

The US Navy says two separate distress calls were sent out this morning.

Four tankers were targeted off the coast of the United Arab Emirates last month, which the US has blamed on Iran.

