Next UK PM Called On To Prioritise Grenfell Tower Fire.

: 06/13/2019 - 10:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
grenfell_tower_block_post_fire_14_06_17.jpg

Campaigners say the next British Prime Minister must prioritise the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy.

Tomorrow marks two years since the fatal blaze in West London.

Families of those killed are demanding Theresa May's replacement is on, what they call, "the right side of history."

