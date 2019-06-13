K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Bishop Called On To Address Comments By Priest Who Compared Gay People To Zombies.

: 06/13/2019 - 11:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
irish_catholic_bishops_conference_logo.jpg

There are calls on the Bishop of Ossary to address comments made by a priest who compared gay people to zombies.

Brother Tom Forde made the comparison at a mass in Kilkenny last weekend - saying that the only way to deal with the monsters is to stab or shoot them in the brain.

The order representing the priest has said it deeply regrets the comments.

But, according to the Irish Independent, Head of Amnesty International Ireland, Colm O'Gorman, says the Bishop of Ossary needs to address the 'homophobic' comments.

He said it was up to Gardaí to investigate if the comments constituted hate speech.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!