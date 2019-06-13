Bishop Called On To Address Comments By Priest Who Compared Gay People To Zombies.

There are calls on the Bishop of Ossary to address comments made by a priest who compared gay people to zombies.

Brother Tom Forde made the comparison at a mass in Kilkenny last weekend - saying that the only way to deal with the monsters is to stab or shoot them in the brain.

The order representing the priest has said it deeply regrets the comments.

But, according to the Irish Independent, Head of Amnesty International Ireland, Colm O'Gorman, says the Bishop of Ossary needs to address the 'homophobic' comments.

He said it was up to Gardaí to investigate if the comments constituted hate speech.