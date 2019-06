The jury in the Ana Kriegel trial has resumed its deliberations having spent just under half an hour considering the evidence yesterday.

Two boys are accused of murdering the 14-year-old Kildare schoolgirl in Dublin last year, while one of them is also charged with aggravated sexual assault.

The judge gave the jurors further directions in relation to the case when the trial resumed this morning and they've now returned to their jury room.

They've been told they must return unanimous verdicts.