Listen: TD Accuses Taoiseach Of Attempting To Sweep Alleged "Illegal Abortion" Under The Carpet.

The Taoiseach is being accused of attempting to sweep an alleged 'illegal abortion' under the carpet.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín raised the termination of a pregnacncy recently carried out at the National Maternity Hospital.

He says the family were falsely told their child had a fatal-foetal abnormality.

He says they claim it was an illegal abortion as the medical practitioner who signed off on it never examined or met the mother in question.

He claims this is against the law.

Speaking under Dáil privilege, Deputy Tóibín says the family feel that their concerns are being ignored by the government:

In a statement, the National Maternity Hospital says it's actively engaged in commissioning an external review of this case.

It says it won't be commenting further until this review is complete.

File image: Peadar Toíbín/RollingNews