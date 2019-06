Almost 70 percent of families who have recently become homeless in Dublin were living in the private rental sector before hand.

That's according to a new report from Focus Ireland which found that and 9-out-of-ten respondents had lived in their last stable home for over a year.

While 33 percent had lived in their last stable home for over six years.

Advocacy Manager with Focus Ireland, Roughan Mac Namara, outlines some of the reasons why families are forced out of the private rental sector: