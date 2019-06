Some services for children in Ireland are under threat due to the high cost of insurance.

That's the view of the Alliance for Insurance Reform.

It follows revelations profits at insurance firms jumped 1300 per cent, for covering homes, businesses and motorists.

Insurance Ireland say 2017 was the first year in five that companies made a profit.

Director of the Alliance for Insurance Reform, Peter Boland, says high costs are creating huge challenges for those dealing with children: