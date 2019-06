Amnesty International says recent comments made by a priest in Co Kilkenny are homophobic, particularly during Pride month.

Brother Tom Forde compared gay people to zombies at a mass last weekend.

The Capuchin Order has apologised over the remarks which said: "the only way to deal with the monsters is to stab or shoot them in the brain."

Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland, Colm O' Gorman, says the message was promoting violence: