Inquiry Launched Following Theft Of Cash Box In Westmeath.

: 06/13/2019 - 17:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai are appealing for information after a cash box was stolen in Co Westmeath this morning.

The cash-in-transit robbery happened outside a financial institution in Kinnegad at 10.20am when three men in a gold Renault Scenic car took a cash box from a security man. 

This car was later found burnt out a short distance away in the Ballinabrackey Road area, where it's believed another car was waiting.

Gardaí in Mullingar are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed anything unusual in the area between 9 and 11am.

