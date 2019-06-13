Diageo Has Cancelled Sponsorship Of London Irish Over Paddy Jackson Signing.

Diageo has cancelled its sponsorship of London Irish Rugby Club over concerns at the signing of Paddy Jackson.

The drinks company say signing the former Ulster and Ireland out half is not consistent with their values.

27-year-old Jackson who was acquitted of rape last year signed for the club last month.

Diageo which counts Guinness among its brands is the second sponsor to withdraw from the club.

In a one line statement they confirm they have ended their 30 year relationship with London Irish after a meeting to express their concerns.

File image: Paddy Jackson/RollingNews