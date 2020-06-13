Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

ESB Power Restored Carlow Rd. Area, Athy

: 06/13/2020 - 10:34
Author: Thomas Maher
esb_logo.jpg

An ESB power outage, due to a fault,  affected 77 households in the Carlow Rd, Area of Athy this morning (Saturday) from 9.30am.

The area includes a number of housing estates, including, Changterlands, Oak Lawn, Graysland and the Coneyboro area.

Power was restored just before 2pm this afternoon.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!