Newbridge & Kildare Town Drug Seizures and Arrests

: 06/13/2020 - 18:08
Author: Thomas Maher
Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s and seized a quantity of drugs following the search of a house in Newbridge

The search of the house took place at 10pm on Friday 12th June and was carried out by the Kildare District Drugs Unit and Detectives from Kildare District.  During the course of the search Gardaí seized €13,000 worth of Cannabis.  A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and was detained at Newbridge Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.  He has been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

In a second operation at a  house in Kildare Town a woman was arrested and €600 worth of cocaine was seized.  Drugs Unit and detectives searched the house at 6.30pm and discovered a number of individual bags of cocaine, the drugs are believed to have a total  street value of €600,  A woman in her 20s was arrested at the scene.  She has since been released and a file will be prepared for the DPP

