If you saw hundreds of men and women in the sea at Wicklow Harbour this lunchtime, they'd just swam a distance of 3 kilometres to raise funds for the local Lifeboat.

Up to 300 Leinster Open Sea Swimmers have been taking part in a race, which is also a qualifier for the 100th Liffey Swim in Dublin later this year.

Mary Aldridge is the RNLI race co-ordinator and also the deputy launch authority for Wicklow Lifeboat.