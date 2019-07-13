Saturday Sportsbeat

Dublin Cllr Says A Street Should Be Named After Brendan Grace.

: 07/13/2019 - 13:45
Author: Róisin Power
brendangrace.jpg

There's a call for a street in Dublin to be named after the late comedian and singer Brendan Grace.

He passed away early on Thursday after battling lung cancer.

Dublin City Councillor Mannix Flynn says the 68-year-old is a Dublin hero and deserves a tribute in his native Liberties.

