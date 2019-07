Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses or potential victims of assault at Connolly Station this week, to contact them.

A man in his 50's was arrested on Wednesday following a number of reported assaults on women in the area.

He was arrested at the Museum Luas stop, was charged and appeared in court yesterday.

Gardaí believe he may have been involved in similar incidents in Connolly Train Station or on a LUAS tram.