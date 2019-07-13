Gardaí Investigating Fatal Road Crash In Kilkenny.

A man has been killed in a single vehicle crash in Co.Kilkenny.

It happend on the M9 motorway this morning.

The man in his 40s died in the crash at approximately 8 o'clock this morning on the southbound section of the M9 Dublin Waterford Rd just after junction 10 Knocktopher.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to University Hospital Waterford

Meanwhile the motorway remains closed for a technical examination to take place

Gardai are also appealing for information or any drivers who may have been travelling on the M9 at around 8 this morning to contact them at Thomastown Garda station in Co.Kilkenny or any garda station.