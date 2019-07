Recent electoral success is top of the Green Party's agenda at today's National Convention in Dublin.

They've gained two new MEPs - Ciaran Cuffe and Grace O'Sullivan - and are also up to 37 seats after the local elections.

Over 500 members are taking part in today's event, where issues such as climate change and the housing crisis will be discussed.

Green Party Councillor in Dublin, Patrick Costello say's today is also a chance to build for the future.