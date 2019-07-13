Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Storm Barry Expected To Make Land Fall Later Today.

: 07/13/2019 - 14:31
Author: Róisin Power
louisiana.jpg

In the US, a state of emergency has been declared in Louisiana, with a tropical storm expected to hit the area.

Storm Barry is predicted to bring up to 50 centimetres of rain, and a storm surge to New Orleans.

Forecasters say winds will reach hurricane speed by the time it hits the city later today.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!