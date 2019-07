It's understood a man shot at a house in London was once convicted of taking part in planning Britain's biggest cash robbery.

Paul Allen is in a critical condition after the shooting in Woodford Green on Thursday.

He was jailed in 2009 for his role in a 53 million pound heist at the Securitas depot in Kent three years earlier.

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms offences.