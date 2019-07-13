Saturday Favourites

Irish Field Says Curragh CEO To Leave Post.

Author: Róisin Power
Today's Irish Field is reporting that Curragh Racecourse CEO Derek McGrath will leave his role at the end of the season.

McGrath oversaw an €81.2 million redevelopment at the track during his three-year tenure. However, there have been ongoing issues since its grand opening in May.

Among the issues afflicting the development were: the parade ring had to be redone after it was found to be too small.  Also, a marquee was erected behind the parade ring to provide a supplementary area for owners and trainers due to insufficient space in the newly built facility for them.The roof of the Aga Khan grandstand makes a screeching noise when the wind is blowing in a particular direction.

Speaking to Kfm's Kildare Today programme recently, following the publishing of HRI's Annual Report, Horse Racing Ireland CEO Brian Kavanagh, who is a member of the Curragh Board of Directors, acknowledged there were issues with the new development that required addressing.

Less that 12,000 attended Dubai Duty Free Dayy day; and on the Monday following, Kfm listeners contacted the programme complaining of long queues for refreshments and toilet facilities. Only 3,661 attended the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes on the Friday, while there were many less there on opening Thursday.

According to the Irish Field report:  "On a project that ran €16m over budget compared to the initial projection of €65m, there has been unrest in recent weeks that such a range of teething problems were persisting".

Speaking to the Paper, Mr. McGrath said: "Having overseen an ambitious redevelopment project that has established a wonderful new racecourse for the benefit of future generations, I have decided that at the end of this season I will leave the task of building the future of the Curragh to others".

