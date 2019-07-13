Irish Field Says Curragh CEO To Leave Post.

Today's Irish Field is reporting that Curragh Racecourse CEO Derek McGrath will leave his role at the end of the season.

McGrath oversaw an €81.2 million redevelopment at the track during his three-year tenure. However, there have been ongoing issues since its grand opening in May.

Among the issues afflicting the development were: the parade ring had to be redone after it was found to be too small. Also, a marquee was erected behind the parade ring to provide a supplementary area for owners and trainers due to insufficient space in the newly built facility for them.The roof of the Aga Khan grandstand makes a screeching noise when the wind is blowing in a particular direction.

Speaking to Kfm's Kildare Today programme recently, following the publishing of HRI's Annual Report, Horse Racing Ireland CEO Brian Kavanagh, who is a member of the Curragh Board of Directors, acknowledged there were issues with the new development that required addressing.

Less that 12,000 attended Dubai Duty Free Dayy day; and on the Monday following, Kfm listeners contacted the programme complaining of long queues for refreshments and toilet facilities. Only 3,661 attended the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes on the Friday, while there were many less there on opening Thursday.

According to the Irish Field report: "On a project that ran €16m over budget compared to the initial projection of €65m, there has been unrest in recent weeks that such a range of teething problems were persisting".

Speaking to the Paper, Mr. McGrath said: "Having overseen an ambitious redevelopment project that has established a wonderful new racecourse for the benefit of future generations, I have decided that at the end of this season I will leave the task of building the future of the Curragh to others".