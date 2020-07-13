Listen: 2 Week Long Farm Safety Inspection Campaign Begins Today.

The Health and Safety Authority is undertaking a two week inspection campaign to highlight on-going safety issues on farms

There have been 14 fatalities so far in 2020, three involving children and nine involving those over the age of 65.

Around 200 farm inspections, over the two-week period, will focus on tractor, machinery and quad bike safety.

Tractors and machinery account for the highest proportion of farm deaths and injuries in Ireland, with elderly farmers and children at particular risk.

HSA Chief Inspector, Mark Cullen, joined Eoin Beatty on Kildare Today.