Online Book Of Condolence For Jack Charlton Has Opened.

: 07/13/2020 - 15:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A book of condolence for Jack Charlton has been opened online.

It's on the Dublin City Council website, where anyone can express their sympathies.

All messages that are added will be printed and gifted to the former Republic of Ireland manager's family.

 

File image: RollingNews

