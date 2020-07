People are required by law to wear a face covering on public transport from today.

Those who don't face a fine of up to 2,500 euro and the prospect of six-months jail time.

Drivers can request people wear a face covering and can refuse people entry or order them to leave.

Gardaí could also be called to deal with any issues.

Dermot O'Leary is General Secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union and joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.