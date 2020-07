More than 3,000 healthcare workers are known to have died from Covid-19 around the world.

That's according to a report by Amnesty Internatal.

With 545 fatalities, Russia has the highest known death toll of healthcare workers of 79 countries included in the study, although Amnesty has said the global total is likely to be a “significant underestimate” due to under-reporting.

Colm O'Gorman is Executive Director of Amnesty International Ireland and joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus.