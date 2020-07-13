Listen: Growning Calls On Cowen To Address The Dáil For A 2nd Time On His Drink Driving Ban.

There are growing calls for Minister Barry Cowen to address the Dáíl for a second time about his drink driving arrest.

The Agriculture Minister's denying trying to evade gardaí by doing a u-turn ahead of being stopped in 2016.

Minister Cowen says The Sunday Times published an "incorrect" Garda record of the incident - which has been referred to the Garda watchdog for an investigation.

Sinn Féin's Louise O Reilly says the Taoiseach should ask the Minister to answer questions in the Dáil:

File image: RollingNews