Listen: Govt. To Discuss Possibility Of Foreign Travel This Week.

: 07/13/2020 - 16:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The government is set to discuss foreign travel this week, as a green list of safe countries to visit is published later this month.

It comes as concerns are raised about the amount of tourists coming in from America and breaching the 14 day quarantine rules.

Immunology expert Luke O'Neill says it's 'outrageous' that tourists from the likes of Arizona and Texas are allowed to visit here.

Social Democrats co-leader Roisin Shorthall thinks the government hasn't addressed the issue proper

