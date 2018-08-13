Just One Day Left To Submit Views On Re-Design Of Emily Square

There's just one day left to make your views know on plans for the re-design of Emily Square.

The details of the proposed re-design of Emily Square in Athy are on public display.

Kildare County Council wants to remove 28 parking spaces there, up-grade footpaths, establish a one way system and close the local road at the Old Town Hall.

The "Maurice Duke of Leinster Drinking Fountain" and the 1798 memorial, both protected structures, will be re-positioned.

Submissions on the proposal are invited until close of business tomorrow, August 14th.